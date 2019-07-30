news, story, article

Accra, July 30, GNA - The State of Israel has honoured the late Maj Gen Francis Vib-Sanziri, the former Head of Missions and Force Commander of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF).

A road on the Golan Heights in Israel has been named after him. The road is now 'Vib-Sanziri Route'.

This was contained in a statement issued to the Ghana News Agency by Colonel Eric Aggrey-Quarshie, Director Public Relations of the Ghana Armed Forces.

The statement said a citation, which was read at the dedication ceremony said, 'Vib-Sanziri Route' is named after Maj Gen Francis Vib-Sanziri (1957-2019) of the Ghana Defence Force, who served as Head of Missions and Force Commander of UNDOF 2017-2019.

"He was a true fighter for peace who played a key role in numerous peacekeeping operations across the world.

"The State of Israel salutes Maj Gen F Vib-Sanziri for his commitment to enabling stability and security for both Israelis and Syrians.

"He will be remembered as a true partner, a great leader, and most of all - a visionary", the statement said.

Maj Gen Francis Vib-Sanziri died on Friday April 19, 2019 in Israel while serving as the Force Commander of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF).

He was buried on Friday, June 28, 2019 at the New Military Cemetery in Accra, Ghana.

GNA