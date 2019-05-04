news, story, article

By Patrick Obeng, GNA

Accra, May 4, GNA — N’Akoah Nazareth Ansah Jamson, the Founder of the Israel King of Jews Church, has called for a peaceful co-existence between Muslims and Christians to ensure rapid socio-economic development.

He said the nation could be well-developed if Christians and Muslims lived together in peace, harmony and champion the cause of unity and fight for a common goal.

N’Akoah Jamson made the call at the celebration of this year’s Passover of the church at Dome in Accra on Friday.

It was on the theme: “Deliverance and Total Liberation of the Israelites”.

The Passover commemorates the liberation of the Jews from plagues and other painful experiences through the manifestation of God’s power in Moses who fought Pharaoh and his sorceress.

It also marks the passing over of the Jewish homes when the first born sons were being killed as well as the command by God to celebrate it in memory of Him.

N’Akoah Jamson, also the Spiritual Leader of Prophets and Spiritual Churches Council, Ghana, re-iterated that the feast of unleavened bread was observed by eating nothing made of grain or flour like bread, cookies, banku, or kenkey, prepared with fermented grain or artificial yeast.

He implored all religious leaders to help tackle corruption, which had eaten deep into the Ghanaian society.

Ms Sarah Adwoa Sarfo, the Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, in an address read on her behalf, commended the Church for its invaluable contribution to society.

She called on religious leaders to use the pulpit to promote peace and unity for national development.

