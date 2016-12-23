Investigation is underway to determine the cause of the Thursday fire outbreak at the Louis Gas Filling Station behind the International Trade Fair in which five persons lost their lives

By Iddi Yire, GNA



Accra, Dec. 23, GNA - Investigation is underway to determine the cause of the Thursday fire outbreak at the Louis Gas Filling Station behind the International Trade Fair in which five persons lost their lives.

The Greater Accra Regional Commander of the Ghana National Fire Service, Deputy Chief Fire Officer Superintendent Ebenezer Simpson, who announced this, said 42 others who sustained various degrees of injuries were on admissions at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, the 37 Military Hospital, the Police Hospital and the La General Hospital.

Superintendent Simpson said the Fire Service received a distress call on Thursday at 1750 hours about the fire outbreak at the Louis Gas Filling Station and eight fire tenders were organised to put the fire off.

He said it took the Fire Service four hours to put out the fire.

He explained that a gas tanker from Takoradi, which was about to discharge gas at the filling station caught fire at the discharge terminal, which led to the burning of a saloon car at the gas station and spread to three structures at the premises of the International Trade Fair Centre.

He said due to the fact that gas tanks at the Louis Gas Filling Station were still containing gas, the premises and the Road leading to Tseado had been cordoned off by the police and the Fire Service.

He said the Service was now waiting for the National Petroleum Authority to make sure the gas tanks in Louis Gas Filling Station had been emptied.

Superintendent Simpson said the Fire Service was on top of the situation, and that there was no cause for alarm.

Other stakeholders from the Environmental Protection Agency, the NPA, and the Energy Commission, were at the premises of the Louis Gas Station to monitor the situation.

GNA