Accra, Aug. 23, GNA - The Ministry of Inner City and Zongo Development in collaboration with Qatar Charity has distributed fresh beef to some needy people in Zongo communities to enable them to celebrate this year’s Eid-ul-Adha.

The good gesture, aimed at reaching out to the poor and putting smiles on their faces, saw the slaughtering of 10 cattle, which was distributed to the people of Madina, Nima, Maamobi, Damfa and Town council Line.

Dr Joseph Damoe, the Director, Research, Statistics and Information Management at the Ministry, speaking at the event, said government saw the need for the partnership to enable them channel the states funds for developmental purposes.

He said aside this partnership with Qatar Charity, they would also embark on other projects to empower the people to be self-reliant and be able to help others.

Mr Ismael Swallah, the Engineer Qatar Charity, said this was an initiative they undertook to alleviate the suffering of some Muslims living under hard economic conditions.

He said Qatar Charity sees the donation as a starting point, and that, with time there would be better opportunities to improve the lives of the people.

Qatar Charity is an NGO founded in 1992 for the development of the Qatar community and those communities in need. Qatar Charity projects address issues ranging from disaster relief to income generation initiatives to education and health care.

