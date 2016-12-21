Inesfly Africa, a leading Ghanaian-based insecticide company, has trained public health officers of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) in the application of “Micro-encapsulation”, technology

Accra, Dec. 21, GNA – Inesfly Africa, a leading Ghanaian-based insecticide company, has trained public health officers of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) in the application of “Micro-encapsulation”, technology.

The new technology is formulated with the Inesfly microencapsulation, which allowed the slow and gradual release of insecticides for a longer efficacy period.

It contains an Insect Growth Regulators (IGR), which prevents the development of the insect from the egg, larvae, to the adult stage of the cycle.

Mr David Afugan, a Resource Person and Sales Director of Inesfly Africa took participants through a range of their products that consists of active ingredients (insecticides) by inclusion of polymeric micro capsules.

The training of the officers on the new product was to sharpen their skills and update their knowledge on issues that border on African health, such as eliminating the presence of mosquitoes, bed bugs, flies and cockroaches in a facility.

It was also related to problems facing public health officers on how they can effectively control all kinds of arthropods, particularly vectors that transmit endemic diseases.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Afugan said, the products were safe for humans and pets.

He said the products have been tested and approved by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Ghana Standard Authority (GSA), and the Food and Drugs Authority.

They are highly effective against all kinds of crawling arthropods, such as ants, mites, spiders, cockroaches and scorpions.

Mr Afugan enumerated some other key projects Inesfly had undertaken in applying the technology at Tema General Hospital, Ridge, Princess Marie Children Hospital, the Accident Centre of the University of Cape Coast Hospital and the Police Hospital.

He said applying the technology on a larger scale could create employment among the youth and generate income for small-scale painters.

He gave the assurance that Inesfly would train painters in the communities on the application of the products to enable the sub-metropolitan assemblies used them to create jobs for the youth.

Mr Victor Acquaye, the Director of the AMA Public Health Department said it had become more than necessary now to find ways of improving the environment to enhance the health of city dwellers.

He said meeting these challenges would require new technology strategies and concerted efforts by all, especially at places where people lived, worked and played.

He said government was committed to changing the trend by stepping up hygiene in the communities, hence the need to embrace the new insecticide paint technology to curb diseases.

GNA