news, story, article

Accra, March 1, GNA - Mr Charles Cromwell Bissue, Secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) has stepped aside to allow for investigations after a documentary on illegal mining potrayed him compromising the work of the Committee.

The documentary, the latest work of investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his Tiger Eye PI, titled “Galamsey Fraud”, shows Mr Bissue facilitating the acquisition of a license to enable a mining firm to commence operations, after accepting some cash inducement.

Mr Bissue, who is also a presidential. Staffer, in a statement issued in Accra on Friday said the allegations levelled against him in the documentary were untrue and that "I was not and have not been engaged in any acts of corruption, criminality or misconduct."

However, in the interest of transparency and accountability, he had decided to step aside from his position so as not to compromise the work of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM).

"I have informed the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and the Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, Chairperson of the IMCIM, of my decision to step aside from my position as Secretary to the group exposing corruption, Committee, pending an investigation into the allegations.

"I call for such an investigation, and I am prepared to avail myself, at all times, to the investigation process. I am confident that, at the end of it all, I will be exonerated, and my good name will be preserved," Bissue said.

Following widespread destruction of forest and pollution of water bodies by the activities of illegal miners, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo set up in March 2017 the IMCIM to eliminate illegal mining and bring sanity into the artisanal gold mining sector.

The Committee comprises the ministries of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation (MESTI); Lands and Natural Resources (MLNR); Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD); Chieftaincy & Religious Affairs; Regional Re-Organisation and Development; Water and Sanitation; Interior; Defence; and Information.

The documentary suggested that some of the members of the IMCIM, in cohorts with security operatives, were undermining the President's quest to stop illegal mining to prevent the destruction of the environment, by facilitating the operations of illegal miners.

GNA