By Isaac Newton Tetteh GNA



Tema, May 23, GNA - The Inspector General of Police, Mr. David Asante Apeatu, has commissioned a newly constructed a new police station in Community 25, Kpone- Katamanso Municipality, Greater Accra Region.

In his speech as the guest of honour at the event, the IGP thanked the Community 25 Residents Association for puting up the edifice.

He added that, such gestures were well appreciated by Police and called on others to assist the Police to ensure law and order.

According to him, the Police Service was undertaking reforms and it required the participation of all Ghanaians.

The Ghana Police Service had a vision to render world class police services to the Ghanaian citizen, he said, and asked police men and women to always maintain higher professional standard in line of duty.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Mr. Bagnaba Van- Gogh,Chairman, Community 25 Residents Association, noted that, the community also had a responsibility to support the Police to ensure law and order in the country.

Mr.Van-Gogh added that, the 200,000 Ghana Cedi state-of-the-art police station, would again serve as the local district headquarters hence the need to provide all the needed logistics to enhance the work of the Police.

It has two male cells ,one female cell with full CCTV camera monitoring, a surveillance night vision drone to serve as watch dog at night within Community 25 as well as a Police patrol car.

GNA