By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA

Tarkwa (W/R), July 25, GNA - The Senior Manager Sustainability for AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem (AAI) Mine, Mr Emmanuel Baidoo, has urged traditional rulers, opinion leaders and the youth in the Mines host communities to support the Community Employment Committee to resolve all employment challenges effectively.

Mr Baidoo made the call when he addressed stakeholders during the review work of the Community Employment Committee inaugurated six months ago by the Mine.

He indicated that the Mine had made it mandatory for all site contractors to obtain clearance from the Sustainability Department prior to medicals and induction of new employees to ensure strict compliance with the Community Employment Procedure.

He further expressed the conviction that the Mine would continue to play its part to sustain the goodwill and support it enjoys from stakeholders, and added that AAI Mine would give their catchment communities a sustainable future.

It is the expectation of the mine that efforts of the committee will be maintained and scaled up to further improve employment issues in their host communities, Mr Baidoo added.

Speaking on behalf of the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Tarkwa-Nsuaem, Mr Gilbert Kennedy Asmah, the Municipal Director for Ministry of Food and Agriculture, Mr Nanabanyin Acquah-Thompson, called on the committee members to have the welfare of the citizenry at heart and dedicate themselves wholly to the work.

He also appealed to the committee to ensure that all qualified persons in AAI operational area have equal opportunity in recruitment within the mine and its third party contractors.

The Chief of New Mankessim, Nana Kwesi Boah, thanked the Mine for the effective collaboration and admonished the committee to exhibit transparency in their work to maintain equity in all recruitment processes.

Mr Frank K. Ewuley, President of the youth groups and member of the committee, on behalf of his colleagues, stressed that,” our doors remain open for feedback and constructive criticisms to iron out all concerns with regard to community employment issues”.

So far, 200 people have been employed through the Community Employment Procedure since December 2018.

As a follow-up on the engagement with the community leadership and the youth, the Mine has started series of community forums across its nineteen host communities to rectify their concerns.

