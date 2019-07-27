news, story, article

By Rashid Mbugri /Comfort Sena Fetrie, GNA

Tamale, July 27, GNA - Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in the Northern Region have lauded the I Am Aware (IAA) Project for facilitating access to information on public goods and services leading to improved service delivery.

They said the project has ensured access to information, which has empowered the public to be more conscious on development issues concerning their communities so as to demand social accountability from duty bearers.

This formed part of the assessment of the project at a forum in Tamale organised by the Center for Democratic Development - Ghana (CDD-Ghana) and attended by CSOs to share and discuss lessons learnt from the IAA project.

The IAA project is a pilot initiative implemented by CDD-Ghana with funding from the Hewlett Foundation, a United States based organisation.

The project seeks to empower citizens and duty-bearers by providing free, up-to date, user-friendly and accessible information on the state of public goods and services to strengthen the demand and supply side of accountability.

Mr Salifu Issifu Kanton, Executive Director of Community Development Alliance (CDA-Ghana), said through the project, CDA-Ghana has helped to provide relevant data to some districts including Wa West, Lambuisse and Jirapa that performed amongst the least in the 2015 District League Table.

He said this helped to improve on their performance in terms of health, governance, education, water and sanitation amongst others.

Mr Ahmed Awal Kariama, the Executive Director of Rural Initiatives for Self Employment - Ghana (RISE-Ghana), said the project has given RISE the opportunity not only to advance it's operations but enhance their capacity in terms of mobilising citizens, generating discussions as well as building alliances.

Mr Yenli Reuben Kaaraa-iibu, District Planning Officer for Garu District, said many of the challenges of the assemblies in the northern sector centers around lack of resources to ensure citizens' participation for effective decentralisation processes but the IAA project has facilitated district assemblies’ participation with the citizenry as well as enhancing in the demand and supply side of accountability.

He said this has led to improvement in revenue generation in the Garu District.

Mr Mohammed Awal, the IAA Project Team Leader, CDD-Ghana, said the IAA project was initiated in 2011 and operates in 20 districts as a non-partisan citizen empowerment initiative to bridge the gap of information and influence policy making at the local level.

He said this was done by gathering, analysing and disseminating data to citizens on government's performance on quality provision on selected public services on Education, Health, Agriculture, Water, Sanitation among others.

GNA