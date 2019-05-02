news, story, article

By Benjamin Akoto, GNA



Koforidua, May 2, GNA – Nana Yaw Poku Bowe, Chief of Kubease, on Tuesday said he is committed to ensure that his people have the best of education and are united to support the development of their area.

Nana Yaw Poku Bowe, the newly enstooled Chief of Kubease, at Betom in the New Juaben Traditional Area said, he will ensure that the youth in Betom will get the best of support in terms of education so that they can contribute their quota to the development of the area and the country.

Nana Bowe said, he would establish a scholarship scheme for brilliant but needy children to enable them to realise their potential.

Nana Bowe was speaking to the media in an interview, after swearing an oath to the Omanhene of the New Juaben Traditional Area, Daasebre Oti-Boateng at his palace in Koforidua.

The Kubeasehene is a warrior of the New Juaben Traditional Area and his army leads the paramount chief when the paramount chief is going to war and in modern days, he and his team lead the retinue of the paramount chief whenever the paramount chief is going to a function.

The new Kubeasehene is from the Asona family in Ashanti and Juaben and he is succeeding Nana Bobie Anang II who died 15 years ago.

He is known in private life as Yaw Poku, 59, a Businessman based in Accra.

Nana Bowe pledged to help reduce teenage pregnancy in his area so that young girls could get access to better education and develop their skills.

The Paramount Chief of the New Juaben Traditional Area, Daasebre Oti-Boateng welcomed the Kubeasehene to the traditional council and advised him to serve his people with humility.

GNA