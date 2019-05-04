news, story, article

By Edward Williams, GNA

Hohoe (V/R), May 04, GNA - The Hohoe Division of the Ghana Police Service has held its annual get-together, known as the West African Security Services Association (WASSA), to take stock of accomplished tasks and re-strategise for the future.

The Police were joined by officers of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Immigration Service, heads of decencentralised institutions and religious and traditional leaders to celebrate the event.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Martin Ayiih, the Hohoe Divisional Police Commander, said defilement and rape cases were on the increase in the Hohoe Municipality, with 12 defilement and two rape cases recorded in the first quarter of 2019.

He said crime could be reduced "when we are being conscious of our surroundings, taking note of the unusual occurrances, taking care of our property and being each other's keeper."

He called for support from religious and traditional leaders and urged community members to be vigilant and report any unusual actions of tenants and neighbours.

Togbe Gboxo I, the Chief of Hohoe Gboxome, asked the Police to revive their night patrols to curb criminal activities, pledging the support of citizens and leaders in the Municipality.

He admonished police officers to be diligent and professional, even when not on duty, to regain public confidence and trust.

Togbe Gboxo asked landlords and residents to be law abiding and not to create safe havens for wrongdoers.

