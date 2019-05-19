news, story, article

By Samuel Akumatey, GNA

Ho, May 19, GNA - The Right Reverend Dr. Setorwu K. Ofori, Moderator of the Global Evangelical Church and Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister have jointly cut sod for the construction of a 1,500-seater church auditorium for the Ho SSNIT Flats branch of the church.

The project was to mark the 20th anniversary of the SSNIT Flats church and expected to cost GH¢5 million, for, which a fundraiser was held for an amount of GH¢300,000 for the foundation.

Rev. Dr STK Dzokoto, Parish Pastor of the Church said when completed, the auditorium would bring to an end the continuous expansion of the current place of worship.

He said the old premises would then be converted into a school to support Government's free education programme.

The church, christened "Bethel" started in 1997 to serve the SSNIT Flats residential area and its surrounding communities with a place of worship.

The church started at the residence of a member until the year 2005 when three acres of land was acquired on which a three unit classroom block was built.

A four bedroom pastor's residence with an office for the resident pastor was constructed to mark it's 10th Anniversary.

The Moderator, in a Sermon on a theme: "Bear Quality Fruit", said Christian leaders must help fix problems in society by proclaiming the truth.

He noted that pastors refused to preach the truth for fear of losing their congregations.

"Pastors want to smother the message so that they could keep their customers", he said, calling on them to emulate the life of John The Baptist.

He said religious leaders must let people know the consequences of their actions, towards a change in character and behaviour.

The Moderate said the Church must be a refuge for the children of God, and must hold on to the Word of God, prayer, fellowship and care as instruments for growth.

GNA