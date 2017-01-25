By A.B. Kafui Kanyi, GNAHo, Jan. 25, GNA - The Ho Municipal Assembly on Wednesday drove the media away from covering its Emergency General Meeting. Mr Jack Jones Faniyi, the Municipal Coordinating Director prevailed on the Sub-Committee Chairpersons of the Assembly to keep the media away from the meeting, saying: “The issue is not of public interest.” A source at the Assembly told the Ghan

By A.B. Kafui Kanyi, GNA

Ho, Jan. 25, GNA - The Ho Municipal Assembly on Wednesday drove the media away from covering its Emergency General Meeting.

Mr Jack Jones Faniyi, the Municipal Coordinating Director prevailed on the Sub-Committee Chairpersons of the Assembly to keep the media away from the meeting, saying: “The issue is not of public interest.”

A source at the Assembly told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the Emergency General Meeting was to decide the fate of the Assembly in some GH¢500,000.00 judgment debt saga.

The source said the Assembly’s account had a garnishee order placed on it due to the judgment debt case, compelling the Assembly to allegedly operate a secret account.

The GNA was told that the Emergency Meeting was expected to find the way forward in safeguarding the Assembly’s landed properties and vehicles.

Earlier, some Assembly members threatened to boycott the session, blaming the Assembly for not giving them a Christmas package.

GNA