By Sumaiya Salifu Saeed, GNA

Ho, May 23, GNA -Mr Benjamin Kpodo, the Member of Parliament for Ho, has donated assorted items worth GH¢7,000.00 to the Muslim community in the constituency.

The items include; a cattle, bags of rice, sugar, soft drinks and bottled water.

The presentation was in fulfillment of the MP's pledge to fete the community during Ramadan and Eid fitr festival.

Mr Kpodo commended the Muslims for upholding peace and living in harmony with the indigenes over the years and called on them to continue to pray for the peace for the country.

Mr Yushawu Turawa, the Chief of Ho Zongo, also praised the MP for his generosity and continued support to the zongo and stated the readiness of Muslims in the Municipality to work towards peace and rapid development of the Volta regional capital.

