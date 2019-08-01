news, story, article

By Caleb Kuleke, GNA

Ho, Aug. 01, GNA - The Ho-Area Pentecost Church has handed over a Police post with urinal worth GHȼ15,250.00 to the Volta Regional Police Command at a brief ceremony.

Apostle Moses Kwame Ahiakor, the Ho-Area Head of the Church said the project formed part of the Church's social responsibility in augmenting efforts by government to equip the Police.

He said the urinal was added to improve the sanitary condition of the post and to ensure productivity of police officers assigned to the post.

Apostle Ahiakor said the Church could thrive only in an environment devoid of conflict and it was therefore imperative for the Church to support the police in the maintenance of peace, rule of law and development.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), Mr Edward Oduro Kwarteng, Volta Regional Commander, was grateful to the Church for its continued support to the Service and assured that the facility would be put to good use.

He said effective collaboration from the citizenry and corporate organisations would enable the Service achieve its vision of becoming a “World class police service capable of delivering planned, democratic, protective and peaceful service in tandem with international standards and best practices."

Mr Kwateng urged other faith based institutions and benevolent organisations to emulate the gesture of the Pentecost Church to support the Service with infrastructure and logistics.

Corporal Prince Dogbatse, Public Relations Officer, Volta Regional Police Command, said they would soon upgrade the facility to a station to make it easy for residents at Mawuli Estates and its environs to lodge complaints without going to the Central Police station.

He urged the public to continue to support the Command, saying, "the Command is ever ready to partner the public to ensure peace and tranquility in the Region."

