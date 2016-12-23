A cross-section of head porters said the Christmas has dramatically boosted their business activities as they have now increased their profit margin.

By Mohammed Abdul Rashid, GNA

Accra, Dec. 22, GNA - A cross-section of head porters said the Christmas has dramatically boosted their business activities as they have now increased their profit margin.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Boya Abubakar, who had been doing the business for almost a year now, said the amount of money she got in a day had increased.

“I used to get 15 to 20 Ghana cedis but now because of the Christmas I’m getting 30 to 40 Ghana cedis a day,’’ she said.

Ms Abubakar said most people did not even ask for a reduction in charges when they carried their loads.

She said she decided to come to Accra to work hard to empower her to see her children through school.

A 15-year-old head porter, Fawziya Alhassan, said she was brought to Accra by her sister, adding; “now I get 20 to 25 Ghana cedis compared to the 15 Ghana cedis I used to get.”

She said she slept in a room with 10 others and everyone paid five cedis a week so it would be good if business would continue like this.

‘‘If business continues like this it will help me to pay my rent and save some to be used when I go back home,’’ Fawziya said.

Aisha Abdul Raheem, another porter, said she could now get up to 40 Ghana cedis compared to the 25 cedis she got before the Christmas season.

GNA