Half Assini (W/R), Dec. 23, GNA – The Leadership of the Half-Assini Progressive Transport Owners Association of Ghana, (PROTOA), in the Western Region have appealed to its break- away members to re-join the union to ensure accident free yuletide.



Mr Abraham Moore the Union Secretary who made the appeal in an interview with the GNA at Half-Assini alleged that many of the accidents recorded in the area this year involved vehicles from the break-away union.

He in this regard urged them to rescind their decision and re-join the Union since PROTOA in collaboration with the Ghana Police Service and National Road Safety Commission organised regular road safety training programmes for it members.

Mr Moore said the leadership of the Union was putting in place adequate measures to ensure accident free Christmas and warned that PROTOA would not entertain any driver without a valid driver’s licence or to drive a vehicle with worn-out tyres.

The Union Secretary tasked its members to regularly maintain their vehicles, observe all traffic rules and regulation and avoid drunk driving, over speeding and to endeavour to take a rest when there were tired to prevent accidents.

