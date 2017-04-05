By Samira Larbie, GNA Accra, April 5, GNA – Guinness Ghana Breweries Ltd as part of its corporate social responsibility presented 200 packs of “Origin Zero” a non-alcoholic beverage to Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharabutu, the National Chief Imam. Mr Kweku Sekyi-Cann, the Marketing and Innovation Director, said the gesture was a token to show appreciation for the partnership that existed between

By Samira Larbie, GNA



Accra, April 5, GNA – Guinness Ghana Breweries Ltd as part of its corporate social responsibility presented 200 packs of “Origin Zero” a non-alcoholic beverage to Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharabutu, the National Chief Imam.

Mr Kweku Sekyi-Cann, the Marketing and Innovation Director, said the gesture was a token to show appreciation for the partnership that existed between the Chief Imam’s office and the company.

He said Guinness Ghana recognised the importance of Muslims being a section of their consumers who abhor alcohol and therefore thought it wise to come up with the product to satisfy this section of their target market.

Mr Sekyi-Cann said “Origin Zero” is a carbonated soft drink filled with nutritional benefits and would give consumers especially Muslims all they needed in a beverage without worrying about alcohol.

He said the product could also be of benefit to Muslims especially as the month of Ramadan was fast approaching.

He expressed appreciation to the Chief Imam for the constant support of their business through the partnership, which had contributed significantly to some gains for the company.

Mr Gabriel Opoku Asare, the Corporate Relations Director, added that Guinness Ghana was also engaged in supporting people and initiatives due to the nature of their work and pledged to support the Chief Imam’s Foundation to continue with its good gestures.

Sheikh Sharubutu expressed gratitude to Guinness Ghana for the donation, and supporting the Muslim Ummah by coming out with the product.

He prayed that God increases the company in their endeavours to continue with its good works.

GNA