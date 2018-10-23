By Mildred Siabi- Mensah, GNA Takoradi, Oct. 23, GNA - The Guild of Youth Development Practitioners have express their deepest disgust at the brutalization and vandalization that characterized a peaceful demonstration by young people of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to demand their rights as students. The group said it behoved on duty bearers to be rec

Takoradi, Oct. 23, GNA - The Guild of Youth Development Practitioners have express their deepest disgust at the brutalization and vandalization that characterized a peaceful demonstration by young people of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to demand their rights as students.

The group said it behoved on duty bearers to be receptive to the public and for ‘right’s bearers’ to be sensitive to their responsibilities and actions.

In a release signed by Mr. Stephen Mensah-Etsibah, the Director of Public Affairs to the Ghana News agency, he urged the young people to appreciate leadership and be tolerant and empathetic.

“This show of youthful exuberance ought to instructively drum home that any governance environment embedded in impudence and arrogance is not countenanced in a democratic experimentation like ours," he said.

Mr. Mensah-Etsibah called on all relevant stakeholders to expedite consultations to forestall any distortion in the human resource development agenda.

