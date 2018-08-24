By Dorothy Frances Ward, GNA Kumasi, Aug. 24. GNA – The Ashanti Regional Office of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has begun an exercise to clamp down on hospitality facilities operating illegally in the region. Mr. Peter Theophilus Achampong, Ashanti Regional Manager of the GTA, told the Ghana News Agency in Kumasi that, more than 3,000 chop bars and drinking sp

Kumasi, Aug. 24. GNA – The Ashanti Regional Office of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has begun an exercise to clamp down on hospitality facilities operating illegally in the region.

Mr. Peter Theophilus Achampong, Ashanti Regional Manager of the GTA, told the Ghana News Agency in Kumasi that, more than 3,000 chop bars and drinking spots, which had refused to register and obtain license from the Authority would be closed down during the 18-day exercise in the region.

He said other hospitality facilities such as hotels, recreational centres, guest houses and others, which had not completed the processes to acquire licenses or refuse to renew their licenses and operating illegally would also be closed down.

Mr. Achampong, said the exercise, which began on Thursday August 23, had seen the closure of facilities such as the Mercy Land Event Center at Denyame, Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) Guest house at Ridge, Tiki bar and Rexmar hotel at Santaase.

He said the exercise would also check sanitary conditions and ensure that all hospitality facilities operated under hygienic standards of the Authority.

Mr Achampong said the Authority was also concerned about noise levels of drinking bars, especially those in residential areas, and said those found to be disturbing residents at night would also be closed down.

He appealed to owners of tourism and hospitality facilities to register and comply with all requirements in their operations.

