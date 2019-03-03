news, story, article

By Albert Futukpor, GNA



Gushegu (N/R), March 03, GNA – Socially excluded groups including women, youth and Fulanis in the Gushegu Municipality have appealed to the Assembly to do more to involve them in its decision-making processes to ensure that their concerns are properly captured in its development plans.

They said, in recent times, the Gushegu Municipal Assembly had been making efforts to involve them in its affairs but demanded that more be done to include all their members in its decision-making processes to ensure that its development plans addressed their needs to ensure sustainability.

They made the appeal at a durbar on decentralization process at Gushegu on Saturday.

The durbar was to educate the participants, who were members of socially excluded groups including persons living with disabilities (PwDs), Fulanis, youth and women, on the Assembly’s structures and how they could take advantage of them to channel their concerns to the Assembly as part of efforts to promote their participation in the activities of the Assembly.

It was organized by the Regional Advisory Information and Network Systems (RAINS), a non-governmental organization, as part of its Enhancing Social Inclusion in Local Governance (ESILG) project, which is sponsored by STAR Ghana.

The ESILG project, which is being implemented at Gushegu, and West Mamprusi Municipalities, seeks to build capacity of the socially excluded groups, facilitate their participation in local governance activities, and promote social accountability and movement building.

Afa Seidu Yakubu, a representative of Fulani Chiefs in the Gushegu Municipality, who spoke at the durbar, said hitherto, the Assembly did not consult Fulanis when taking decisions, adding, due to the implementation of the ESILG project, it was now involving Fulanis in its decision-making processes.

Afa Yakubu, therefore, called on the Gushegu Municipality to make it a regular exercise to involve the Fulani community in its decision-making processes to make them feel as an integral part of its affairs for development.

Mr Abdulai Zabaga, Leader of Ghana Federation of the Disabled at the Gushegu Municipality said a member of the disabled community was made an Assembly Member to represent their interest but expressed need for a lot more PwDs to be included in the Assembly’s decision-making processes to champion their varied needs.

Madam Alhassan Zabaga Awudu, Gushegu Women’s Organizer said women in the area faced a lot challenges including access to potable water and business activities calling on the Assembly to regularly engage them to ensure that it designed appropriate plans to address their needs.

Mr Fuseini Karim, Assistant Director at Gushegu Municipal Assembly explained the roles of the various structures of the Assembly urging socially excluded groups to channel their concerns through their unit committees, Assembly Members and Area Councils to the Assembly level to be captured in its plans.

Mr Karim said channelling community concerns through the local structures ensured that such concerns reflected in community’s action plans to be formally captured in the Assembly’s development plans to be addressed.

Madam Wedadu Sayibu, Programme Manager of RAINS said the involvement of the socially excluded in Assembly’s decision-making processes helped to ensure social justice and sustainability assuring that RAINS would continue to push for total inclusion of excluded groups in the Assembly’s decision-making processes.

