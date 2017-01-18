By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA Hohoe, Jan. 18, GNA - 2H City Connect, a social group, aimed at undertaking community developmental projects in Hohoe has donated items to the Children’s Ward of the Hohoe Municipal Hospital. The group made up of Natives and Friends of Hohoe, now living outside the Region in partnership with other interested stakeholders seeks to improve the living conditions of the pe

Hohoe, Jan. 18, GNA - 2H City Connect, a social group, aimed at undertaking community developmental projects in Hohoe has donated items to the Children’s Ward of the Hohoe Municipal Hospital.

The group made up of Natives and Friends of Hohoe, now living outside the Region in partnership with other interested stakeholders seeks to improve the living conditions of the people, especially those most disadvantaged in the communities.

The items donated include toilet rolls, pampers, detergents, drinks and buckets.

Mr Agbemor-Flint Honour, an executive of the group, told the Ghana News Agency that the items would support patients take care of their children on admission.

He said the presentation forms part of the group’s annual donations to the community to support the development of the Volta Region, especially Hohoe.

“Our interest is to give back to the community we come from in any little way,” he said.

He said the areas of focus for the group were health and sanitation, education, infrastructural support, empowerment and skill training, food and nutrition and peace building.

Mr Sylvanus Hadzitsey, Nurse-in-Charge, receiving the items on behalf management of the hospital expressed his profound gratitude to the team and promised to make good use of the items.

The team took the opportunity to visit some of the children on admission.

