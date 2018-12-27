news, story, article

By Laudia Sawer, GNA

Dodowa (GAR), Dec 27, GNA - The Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs has called on government to provide police protection for its members in the wake of the murder of Nebe Atsuru Benta III, Mankralo, Prampram Traditional Area.

The House said just as politicians were provided with the needed security, traditional leaders also deserve it as their duties and responsibilities are similar to that of politicians.

They made the call on Thursday during a press conference to condemn the gruesome murder of Nene Benta who until his death was also the acting president of the Prampram Traditional Council.

He was shot by unknown assailants in his car on December 13, 2018 at Appollonia when he was returning from a meeting of the House.

Nii Okwei Kinka Dowouna VI, Osu Mantse and President of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, addressing the media, said "we again wish to use this opportunity to call on government to provide security devices and / or police protection for us especially when we are on official duties in security-threat areas in the country".

Nii Dowuona also called on the Police High Command to deal with people who perpetrated crime in the name of chieftaincy stating emphatically the "the institution of chieftaincy does not exist in a jungle, it is regulated by law and as such all those who are stakeholders should abide by the rules, regulations and laws.

He noted that the House had observed with concern and disgust the manner in which some stakeholders took the laws into their hands during installations and deposition which resulted in the loss of lives and property.

"Niimei /Nenemei will like to remind all stakeholders that installation and desposition of a chief are regulated by law and that anybody who side steps these rules governing chieftaincy will be dealt with ruthlessly".

He indicated that National House of Chiefs was working on a project to codify line of successions countrywide to streamline and prevent conflicts and misunderstanding on who was next of kin to a throne.

The President of the House pleaded with the chiefs and people the Prampram Traditional Area to exercise restraint and stay calm while they cooperated with the Police to solve the murder.

He also called on the general public provide the clues and leads in aid of the police investigation.

