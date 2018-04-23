By Robert Anane, GNA Accra, April 23, GNA - Mr Tettey Portuphy, Head of the Forecasting Session of the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMA), says the Greater Accra Region is experiencing normal rains as expected. “Rains in Accra normally begin in April, and peaks during the months of May and June,” he said. Mr Portuphy explained that heavy cloud formation over the Greater Accra Region trapped

By Robert Anane, GNA



Accra, April 23, GNA - Mr Tettey Portuphy, Head of the Forecasting Session of the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMA), says the Greater Accra Region is experiencing normal rains as expected.

“Rains in Accra normally begin in April, and peaks during the months of May and June,” he said.

Mr Portuphy explained that heavy cloud formation over the Greater Accra Region trapped heat, which was the reason for high atmospheric temperatures within the Region.

He said the high temperatures would recede with more rains pouring in as the season progressed.

Mr Portuphy said towns within the Eastern Region were experiencing rainfall every other day, adding that the same was happening within the Ashanti, Brong Ahafo and Western Regions.

The GMA has predicted that the rain in the Greater Accra Region would not be different from that which was experienced in 2017. It was expected to intensify as the season progressed.

Mr Portuphy told the Ghana News Agency in an earlier interview that the Northern Region and the Upper West Regions were expected to have more rains this year than in 2017, whilst the Upper-East Region was expected to have less rainfall than 2017.

The country is currently experiencing the major rainy season.

Whilst Southern Ghana has two rainy seasons consisting of a major and minor season, the Northern Region of Ghana has one major rainy season.

GNA