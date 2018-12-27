news, story, article

By Gifty Amofa, GNA



Accra, Dec. 27, GNA - The Evangelism Team of the Grace Baptist Church, Sakumono, Accra, at the weekend provided free health screening to members of the Bush Canteen Community and its environs in the Greater Accra Region ahead of Christmas.

Residents were tested for Malaria, Blood Pressure, and Anaemia among other diseases and given medication.

Dubbed: “Operation Shoe of Peace” they were also feted with variety of meals and presented with clothes, shoes, toys, and other Christmas souvenirs.

Mr Franklin Twumasi, the Head of the Team, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the gesture was to show love to the needy in the society, especially during Christmas, just as Jesus Christ did for humanity.

He said it was at that time of the year when the needy, vulnerable and poor were shown love and made to feel part of the larger society.

Mr Twumasi said Christmas was the season that God showed His love to the world through the birth of Jesus Christ to heal the sick, feed the hungry and reconcile the world with God.

“By so doing, it is also incumbent on Christians to emulate His example by doing good to one another.”

Dr Afua Twumasi, who led the Medical Team, said due to poverty, medical conditions that could be cured with just GH¢10.00 made a lot of people stay at home till their illnesses became complicated.

“One particular case is just stuck in my head. There was this man that had burns and was sad looking and not seeking medical attention because he had neither money nor relatives,” she said.

“I am happy to say we referred him and was accompanied by one of our nurses on the team. I am happy to say he was attended to and I will be seeing him soon.”

She said the journey had not ended as the team would continue to follow up and help those with social issues and those who gave their lives to Christ would be monitored.

GNA