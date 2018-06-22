By Iddi Yire, GNA Accra, June 22, GNA - The Senior and Junior Staff Unions of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) have unreservedly retracted and apologised to Mr Peter Mac Manu, Board Chairman, GPHA, for the corruption claims levelled against him. It would be recalled that four various unions at the GPHA, comprising of Tema Senior Staff Union, Tema Junior Staff Union, Takoradi Senior

Accra, June 22, GNA - The Senior and Junior Staff Unions of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) have unreservedly retracted and apologised to Mr Peter Mac Manu, Board Chairman, GPHA, for the corruption claims levelled against him.

It would be recalled that four various unions at the GPHA, comprising of Tema Senior Staff Union, Tema Junior Staff Union, Takoradi Senior Staff Union and Takoradi Junior Staff Union, at a press conference held on 24th May, accused the Board Chairman, of conflict of interest and bad corporate governance practices.

However, at press conference in Accra, Mr John Aseeph, Chairman of the Senior Staff Union of GHPA, on Friday, noted that they were sorry for the embarrassment and inconvenience their May 24th press conference might have caused Mr Mac Manu and members of his family.

He stated that the Union wanted to put on record that they did not call the press conference and level the allegations against the Board Chairman out of malice.

Mr Aseeph said as a Union and social partner with a common objective of working together with management towards achieving the objectives of GHPA, they had some serious concerns about the happenings in GHPA which they were not happy about.

“After the press conference, it has come to our notice that we did not engage management the more as we should have done before holding the press conference," he added.

He explained that some facts had come to their notice which upon hindsight, they would not have brought into the public domain against Mr Mac Manu and his family at their press conference.

He said in that regard the Union, therefore, withdraws the allegations against the Mr Mac Manu in particular, his wife and sons and unreservedly apologise to them.

Mr Aseeph said nevertheless, as a Union with a role to protect public interest, they would not shirk their responsibility as watchdogs of accountability in the governance of public institutions.

"We think there must be peace and solidarity with our social partners at the work place to achieve our goals," he stated.

