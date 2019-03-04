news, story, article

By Laudia Sawer, GNA



Tema, Mar. 4, GNA - The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) on Monday, presented core mathematics textbooks to selected senior high schools in the southern regions of the country.

The books formed part of 10,000 books printed by the GPHA in collaboration with the Ministry of Education at a cost of GH¢ 400,000 to be shared to 95 SHS in Ghana.

Some of the beneficial schools included West Africa SHS, Ashaiman SHS, Peki SHS, Tema Technical Institute, Ogua Sec. Tech., Chemu SHS, Gomoah Sec Tec and OLAM SHS.

Mr Michael Luguje, Acting Director General of the Gpha, at the presentation ceremony, said the schools were selected based on their needs while others also appealed to the Authority to help them with books.

Mr Luguje indicated that apart from the books, his outfit had on several occasions presented educational items to needy schools adding that the benefits of the 10,000 on the students and school would be assessed and evaluated to help the GPHA decide on when to give what amount to which school.

He noted that even though mathematics was a difficult subject for most students, when well taught with the needed teaching and learning materials, it becomes easily understandable.

He said his outfit therefore thought it wise to help the schools expressing the hope that beneficiaries would not score below C4 in the core maths subject in their West Africa Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh, Minister of Education, commended the GPHA for the gesture and called on other organizations to emulate the good work as the students were future human resource of their companies.

Dr Prempeh stated that mathematics was a problem in the country saying its pass rate was between 25 and 30 per cent, a situation he described as disastrous.

He stated that the basis for science, technology and creativity was mathematics therefore students must be inspired to have interest in the subject as that would also boost the quest for industrialization in the country.

He announced that government was in the process to introduce Science, Technology, Engineering, and Maths (STEM) education at the basic level to increase children’s interest in the subjects before climbing higher the educational ladder.

The Education Minister further said 10 STEM centres would be constructed nationwide in addition to the well resourcing of science laboratories in the various senior high schools, to provide students with the needed information and materials on the subjects.

Dr Prempeh indicated that 55 million cedis had been earmarked to support teaching and learning in SHS which he said would be used for books provision, teachers’ support, special tutorials for weak students, past questions, and chief examiners reports among others.

He advised the students to be committed to their studies because “everything including having fun can wait for you, but school can’t wait for you, therefore pay attention to school and study as you don’t have any excuse to fail”.

GNA