By Robert Anane, GNA

Accra, July 25, GNA - The government would ensure that the Information Services Department (ISD), is well equipped to perform its duties.

"I am happy to inform you that the ISD is now a full corporate member of the Institute of Public Relations (IPR) in good standing, and the Ministry of Information has for the first time, registered for the annual subscription of all Government Public Relations Officers."

Mr. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Minister of Information, said this at the opening of a three-day training seminar for Government Public Relations Officers within the Dodowa district in Accra.

He said Government appreciated the essence of communication and the media, and had thus decided to ensure, that the ISD was well equipped to perform its duties.

Mr. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah observed that capacity building was essential in improving the work of communicators and said the training, would expose participants to practical subjects, that would yield immediate impact with regards to their professional growth.

He said the Ministry would ensure that the report on the training and how it impacts on the workers was well monitored and addressed, saying, "i assure you of my support to ensure that you excel at your work."

Madam Elaine Sam, President of the Institute of Public Relations (IPR)-Ghana, said it was in Government's best interest to encourage regimes of transparency and accountability that gave citizens adequate access to information on priorities, programmes and activities, as it ensured the legitimacy and stability of governments.

She said the training, offered an opportunity for participants to ponder on how they would foster a more deliberative public space for multi-stake-holder participation, informed policy debate, and development effectiveness, with the skills they would acquire.

"Your relevance depends on demonstrating your contribution to improved governance and development outcomes through effective communication, and I believe you would seize this opportunity to develop your capacity to deliver beyond expectation," Madam Elaine said.

Dubbed, "Contemporary Trends in Public Relations Practice", the programme is being organised by IPR-Ghana, in collaboration with the Ministry of Information and the Information Services Department.

GNA