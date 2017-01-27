By Mohammed Abdul Rashid, GNA Accra, Jan. 27, GNA - A cross-section of the people of Tamale South have called on the Government to construct the roads in the constituency to enable them to carry out their social and economic activities with ease. The people noted that the construction of the one kilometre road from the Nyohini Yapala Community through Nyohini Binabaani to the Bolgatanga Highwa

By Mohammed Abdul Rashid, GNA

Accra, Jan. 27, GNA - A cross-section of the people of Tamale South have called on the Government to construct the roads in the constituency to enable them to carry out their social and economic activities with ease.

The people noted that the construction of the one kilometre road from the Nyohini Yapala Community through Nyohini Binabaani to the Bolgatanga Highway had been their major nightmare.

Mr Alhassan Ziblim Khalid, a resident of the community, told the Ghana News Agency that Mr Haruna Iddrisu, the Member of Parliament, assured the residents that the road had been awarded on contract after the matter came up in the media.

“We were told by the MP that the construction of the road had been given to a contractor and we don’t want the change of government to affect the project. We are ready to follow through the process until the full realisation of the project,” he said.

Mr Issahaku Baatooro, another resident, said: “Most residents cannot sleep when it rains because our houses get flooded and we have to use stones and sandbags to protect our houses”.

He said during the rainy seasons the road became so bad that even pedestrians could not use it adding that motorists and pedestrians used hours to get to their destinations which would have taken some few minutes if the roads were in good shape.

“We don’t know whether the contractor will still do the work since the MPs party did not win the elections,” he said.

“I don`t even know why it is taking them so long to start the construction because they will not need to demolish any house before the construction starts,’’ the Imam of the community, Alhassan Musah, said.

He appealed to the MP and the Government to come to their aid by constructing the road before the raining season starts.

‘’We are calling on the MP and the said contractor to please construct the road for us before the raining season,’’ Mr Awal Kashaara, a community leader, said.

