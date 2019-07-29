news, story, article

By Yaw Ansah, GNA



Accra, July 29, GNA – Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister of Finance on Monday said government acknowledges the critical role of road infrastructure, to its industrialization agenda, hence massive road infrastructure development will continue across the country.

In that regard, he announced that four out of ten projects to benefit from the first phase of the Sinohydro facility have commenced.

A sod has been cut for the Tamale interchange, the other three projects namely Western Region and Cape Coast Inner City roads, selected feeder roads in Ashanti and Western regions, and Hohoe-Jasikan-Dodi-Pepesu was at the design phase.

Mr Ofori-Atta stated in the presentation of the Mid-Year Fiscal Policy Review of the 2019 Budget Statement and Economic Policy & Supplementary Estimates in Parliament in Accra.

He said the second phase of the Sinohydro Project was at the planning stage and an additional 1,300km of roads, three interchanges and 69 steel bridges were under consideration for implementation.

In the Upper East Region, he said a financing arrangement had been completed for the restart of the Bolgatanga-Bawku-Polmakom road in a few weeks.

He said in order to improve the road conditions and protect lives and property across the country, the government had programmed a number of projects to commence in the course of the year.

The projects include: Osiem-Begoro, Kwabeng-Abomosu-Asuom, Anwiankwanta-Obuasi, Mampong Kofiase, Kwabeng Akropong road & Akropong town roads, Nsuta – Beposo , Salaga – Bimbilla road, Kwadaso – Trabuom road, Adankrono – Kade – New Abirem road and Atronie – Mim road.

The rest are; Asuom – Subi – Kade, Akropong – Pramkese – Adankrono, Odumasi – Adenta – Badu, Akrodie-Sayereso, Bediako-Kasapin-Camp15, Tepa-Boma, Kofiekrom 3 No. 1.8 Pipe Culvert, Obuasi Town Roads, New Dormaa-Yawhima, Menji-Bui, Sampa-Jinijini and Dormaa Town Roads.

GNA