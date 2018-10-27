By Godwill Arthur-Mensah, GNA Odumase Krobo (E/R), Oct. 27, GNA - The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has given the assurance that the Government would ensure holistic and sustainable development of the Kroboland and urged the people of the Traditional Area to foster unity through culture. He announced that approval had been given for the establishment of a Mango Juice Processing, Hon

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah, GNA

Odumase Krobo (E/R), Oct. 27, GNA - The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has given the assurance that the Government would ensure holistic and sustainable development of the Kroboland and urged the people of the Traditional Area to foster unity through culture.

He announced that approval had been given for the establishment of a Mango Juice Processing, Honey Processing, Poultry Feed Production and Cement Processing factories in the Krobo Traditional Area.

He said government had already undertaken a number of development projects in Kroboland and more would be done by the Akufo-Addo-led Government in the ensuing years.

Vice-President Bawumia made the announcement in Odumase Krobo on Friday when he joined the chiefs and people of Manya Krobo in the Eastern Region to celebrate this year’s Ngmayem Festival, on the theme: "Preserving Our Cultural Heritage for Sustainable Development."

He said the Government was doing its best to provide the basic socio-economic infrastructure to improve the lot of the people and mentioned government’s flagship initiatives such as the ‘Planting for Food and Jobs’ and ‘One District-One Factory’, which are aimed at ensuring the growth of agriculture in communities across the country.

"I am glad to inform you that 50 ultra-modern toilet facilities are under construction to eliminate open defecation; drilling of mechanised solar-powered boreholes are being undertaken in Ketem, Oborpah East, Jekiti, Wawase, and Yonguase.

Under rural electrification programme, works are underway to connect some communities to the national grid. A district police headquarters has been constructed, which would soon be handed over to the Odumase Police Command.

A 52-km feeder road in the middle belt of Obopah to Obelemanya, Ayensu Ako to Gortsonya is also being constructed while the Akuse Town road also was receiving routine maintenance, Dr Bawumia said.

On the education front, the Vice President said two new school project had been constructed in the Manya Krobo Municipality, with additional three schools being constructed.

The Vice President said all four senior high schools in the Municipality had recorded increases in enrolment with the introduction of the Free Senior High School (SHS) programme, which had reduced the financial burden on parents while providing increased access to second cycle education for the Ghanaian youth.

The Manya Krobo area is also benefiting from the construction of a Community-based Health Planning Services (CHPS) compound, with a new community health training school set to open soon, he said.

Nene Sakite II, Konor of Manya Krobo, lauded the Government for bringing development to Manya Krobo and cited the introduction of social intervention policies like Free SHS and providing employment and training opportunities through the Nation Builders Corps and Planting for Foods and Jobs.

He added that many people in the Traditional Area had been employed in the construction of railway lines from Tema to Akosombo.

The Okyehene, Osagyefo Amotia Ofori Panin II, who graced the occasion, commended the Government for implementing impactful policies, and urged all Ghanaians to support the Akufo-Addo-led government to help accelerate the country’s development process.

The Manya Krobo Traditional Area celebrates the Ngmayem Festival annually to commemorate the abundant harvest, especially of millet.

GNA