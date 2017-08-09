Accra, Aug. 9, GNA – The Ministry of the Interior has renewed the curfew hours imposed on Alavanyo and Nkonya Townships from 2000 hours to 0530 hours effective Sunday, August 13. A statement signed by Mr Ambrose Dery, the Minister of the Interior and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the curfew was renewed on the advice of the Volta Regional Security Council and by Executive Instrument. The

A statement signed by Mr Ambrose Dery, the Minister of the Interior and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the curfew was renewed on the advice of the Volta Regional Security Council and by Executive Instrument.

The Government expressed appreciation to the chiefs, elders, opinion leader, youth and people of the area for their efforts in ensuring peace in the area.

The statement urged them to use the established mechanisms for the resolution of all their conflicts and disputes.

The Government reiterated the ban on all persons in the two towns and their environs from carrying arms, ammunitions or any offensive weapons and that persons found with any arms or ammunitions would be arrested and prosecuted.

GNA