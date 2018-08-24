Accra, Aug. 24, GNA - The Minister of the Interior, Mr Ambrose Dery, has on the advice of the Northern Regional Security Council and by Executive Instrument, renewed the curfew hours for Bimbilla Township. A statement signed by Mr Dery said the curfew hours are from 1800 hours to 0600 hours, effective Friday, August 24, 2018. It said Government continues to urge chiefs, opinion leaders, yout

Accra, Aug. 24, GNA - The Minister of the Interior, Mr Ambrose Dery, has on the advice of the Northern Regional Security Council and by Executive Instrument, renewed the curfew hours for Bimbilla Township.

A statement signed by Mr Dery said the curfew hours are from 1800 hours to 0600 hours, effective Friday, August 24, 2018.

It said Government continues to urge chiefs, opinion leaders, youth and people of the area to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them and to use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace in the area.

Meanwhile, there is a total ban on all persons in the Bimbilla Township and surrounding areas from carrying arms, ammunitions or any offensive weapon and any persons found with any arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted, the statement added.

GNA