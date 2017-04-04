By Dennis Peprah, GNA Nsoatre (B/A), April 4, GNA - Mr Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, the Brong-Ahafo Regional Minister, has said the government recognises the contributions of traditional rulers to nation building. He said as the embodiment of the people, the government would make regular contacts with chiefs and queens in the national reconstruction processes. Mr Asomah-Cheremeh said this when Madam

Nsoatre (B/A), April 4, GNA - Mr Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, the Brong-Ahafo Regional Minister, has said the government recognises the contributions of traditional rulers to nation building.

He said as the embodiment of the people, the government would make regular contacts with chiefs and queens in the national reconstruction processes.

Mr Asomah-Cheremeh said this when Madam Cecilia Dapaah, the Minister of Aviation, paid a courtesy call on the Nsoatre Traditional Council at Nsoatre.

Accompanied by Mr John Dekyem Attafuah, the newly appointed Managing Director of the Ghana Airport Company, some local investors and key staff of the ministry, Madam Dapaah was at Nsoatre to inspect a acres of land donated by the council for a proposed airport project in the town.

The sector minister and her entourage had earlier visited and inspected facilities at the Sunyani airport.

Mr Asomah-Cheremeh said any government which would sideline traditional rulers in national governance could not succeed.

He said the New Patriotic Party-led government remained a listening one hence the need to contact chiefs and queens in identifying and addressing the needs of the people.

Madam Dapaah commended the traditional council for the land and added that was why she came along with investors and engineers to find the possibility of developing the proposed airport.

She said without the total cooperation of the people, it would be difficult to meet the developmental needs of the community and asked the council to make peace their hallmark.

Madam Dapaah said the government was poised to reshape the aviation sector to make it vibrant to attract investors and spur rapid socio-economic growth and development.

Obrempong Amoah Boachie Konomansah II, the Paramount Chief of Nsoatre, thanked the minister for the visit and expressed the hope that the government would develop the airport and open up the town to investors.

GNA