By Godwill Arthur Mensah, GNA

Accra, April 20, GNA - Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has given a positive outlook of the economy as the government's pragmatic economic policies and programmes begin to pay off.

It recorded gross domestic growth (GDP) of 8.5 per cent, last year, making it the fastest growing economy in Africa and the world.

Dr. Bawumia was speaking during a courtesy call on

Accra, April 20, GNA - Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has given a positive outlook of the economy as the government’s pragmatic economic policies and programmes begin to pay off.

It recorded gross domestic growth (GDP) of 8.5 per cent, last year, making it the fastest growing economy in Africa and the world.

Dr. Bawumia was speaking during a courtesy call on him at the Jubilee House by visiting former Cape Verde President, Pedro Verona Rodriques Pires.

He is in the country to deliver series of lectures at the University of Development Studies (UDS) in Tamale.

The Vice President said the vision of building “Ghana beyond aid” was achievable, adding that, government’s policies were gradually yielding results.

He applauded Mr. Rodrigues Pires, who served as President of Cape Verde from year 2001 to 2010 and awarded the MO Ibrahim Prize for good governance, for exemplary leadership, describing him as, “a role model to the current crop of African leaders”.

He added that students of the UDS were fortunate to listen to one of the distinguished leaders in the continent, to tap into his vast knowledge and wisdom.

Mr. Rodrigues Pires, on his part, recognized Ghana’s significant role in Africa’s liberation and praised her for sustaining and consolidating multi-party democracy.

He gave high marks to the Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo-led government for the good job it was doing, the economic success, so far and asked that it stayed the course.

