Accra, April 20, GNA - Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government is on course to attain economic freedom in view of the various pragmatic policies and programmes they are rolling out.

He said the President's vision of building Ghana-Beyond-Aid was gradually yielding results with the country recording 8.5 per cent gross domestic product growth last year and, thus, becoming the fastest growing economy in Africa and in the world.

Vice President Bawumia said this when the former President of Cape Verde, Mr Pedro Verona Rodriques Pires, paid a courtesy call on him, at the Jubilee House, in Accra on Friday.

The former President of Cape Verde is in Ghana to deliver series of lectures at the University of Development Studies (UDS), Tamale in the Northern Region.

Mr Rodrigues Pires was the President of Cape Verde from 2001 to 2011, and received the MO Ibrahim Prize for good governance after leaving office in 2011.

Vice President Bawumia commended the former Cape Verdian Leader for his exemplary leadership, describing him as a role model to the current crop of African leaders.

He said the students of the UDS were fortunate to listen to one of the distinguished leaders in Africa to tap into his vast knowledge and wisdom and wished him a fruitful stay in the country.

Mr Rodrigues Pires, on his part, said Ghana had played a significant role in Africa that helped the liberation of the continent from colonial rule and applauded the successive governments for sustaining and consolidating the country's democracy.

He lauded the current government for the economic success it had chalked so far and asked the Akufo-Addo's administration to continue the good cause to accelerate national development.

