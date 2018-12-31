news, story, article

Accra, Dec. 31, GNA - The Minister for the Interior has on the advice of the Northern Regional Security Council and by the Executive Instrument renewed the curfew hours imposed on Bole Township and its environs.

The curfew hours for the areas spans from 1800 hours to 0600 hours effective Monday, December 31.

A statement signed by Mr Henry Quartey, the Deputy Minister for the Interior and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Monday, urged the Chiefs, Elders, Opinion Leaders, Youth and people of the area to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them.

It urged them to use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace in area.

The statement said: “There is a total ban on all persons in the afore-mentioned communities and its environs from carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapon.”

The statement said any person found with any arms or ammunition would be arrested and prosecuted.

GNA