Accra, Feb. 28, GNA - Government on Wednesday began payment to contractors for projects that have been executed under the GETFUND.



The President of the Association of Building and Civil Engineering Contractors of Ghana (ABCECG), Mr. Prosper Yao Ledi, when contacted by GNA confirmed that some members of the Association have received their cheques.

“I can say that some of our members have been paid and we are glad that finally, our persistent plea is being heeded.”

Mr. Ledi, however, urged government to ensure that all arrears owed the contractors are paid.

“It is our fervent hope that the payment that has started will continue until everyone owed is duly paid, so that life can return to normalcy for us contractors. It has really been tough”, he indicated.

The ABCECG President commended government but advised that every effort should be made to depart from the perennial delayed payment of contractors.

He explained that delayed payments did not only hurt contractors but affected the economy negatively.

He, therefore, called for a dialogue with government to find ways to permanently end the practice that had plagued contractors for years.

He reiterated the commitment of the Association to work with government to build the country’s infrastructure.

Mr. Ledi who looked relieved however indicated that the Association would monitor the payments to be certain that all contractors who deserve to be paid have received their cheques.

