Adansi-Anhwiaso (Ash), Jan 25, GNA – Government appointees have been advised to be humble, modest and to show politeness to the people they have been given the privilege to lead.

The Right Reverend Hayford Aduse-Poku, Methodist Bishop of Obuasi, said “whatever power that has been vested in you, you should be humble and respectful to the society”.

He additionally reminded them to accountable in the performance of their duties.

They should go the extra mile to fight corruption and make sure that resources meant to transform the living conditions of the people were used just for that.

He gave the advice at the induction of the pioneer Superintendent Minister of the Adansi-Anhwiaso Circuit of the Methodist Church, the Very Rev Ekow Sey.

The Rt. Rev Aduse-Poku said it was important for people put in positions of trust to have better understanding of the people and relate to them well.

That, he indicated, was the path to travel to sustain the goodwill and support of the population.

He asked the Superintendent Minister to work hard to give hope and bring salvation to everybody through the spread of the gospel.

The Very Rev Sey pledged to work hard to grow the church in the area.

