By Patience Gbeze/Elizabeth Yaa Brobbey, GNA

Accra, August 6, GNA – The Governing Board of the Traditional Medicine Practice Council (TMPC) was inaugurated in Accra on Tuesday with a call on them to find ways and means to monitor and regulate the herbs they use for their products to prevent them from extinction.

Mr Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, the Minister of Health, who made the call said some traditional herbs are getting lost in the system because over the years, we did not cultivate the culture of re-planting or growing them and emphasised the need to protect these medicinal plants for posterity.

That, he said, could be done through documentation and re-planting of medicinal plants to sustain the sector.

Mr William K.O. Eduful, President of Ghana Federation of traditional Medicine (GAFTRAM) is chairing the 12-member Governing Board.

The members include Togbuiga Yaka IV, Registrar, TMPC; Mr Paul Kofi Osei, Madam Agnes Addae, Nii Abo Commey, Mr Stephen A. Donkor, Dr Anantasia Yerenkyi, Mrs Joycelyn Azeez, Dr Isaac K. Amposah, Dr Kofi Bobi Barimah and Mrs Delesse Darko.

The TMPC has been without a Governing Council for some time now since the tenure of the former Governing Council expired some years ago.

The Minister said being without a board had made the Traditional Medicine Practice Council’s Secretariat incapable of taking major decisions as most of the decisions taken were merely administrative.

Mr Agyeman-Manu said the existing law, the Traditional Medicine Practice Act, 2000 (Act 575) has not provided for matters relating to Alternative Medicine.

“As a result, my predecessors had issued a Ministerial Directive to the TMPC’s Secretariat to also regulate Alternative Medicine practices in Ghana.”

“When I assumed office as Minister for Health, the Registrar submitted a proposal to me, stating the challenges that they had, and possible ways of solving them. Notwithstanding the fact that the Ministry has its own challenges, I engaged the TMPC on the way forward and I am glad to inform you that one of the results of such consultations is what we are witnessing today,” he added.

He therefore expressed the hope that the Governing Board comprising very competent and experienced people in the development of traditional and Alternative Medicine would help the Ministry to promote and regulate traditional and alternative medicine practices in Ghana.

“I have no doubt that with the Governing Board working closely with the Ministry and other relevant stakeholders, as well as the International Community would soon be appreciating the great works that Ghana has been doing in the development of Traditional and Alternative Medicine Bill seeking to repeat the existing Act.”

Mr William K.O. Eduful on behalf of his colleagues thanked the Government for the trust reposed in them to serve on the Board and pledged their preparedness to work hard to promote traditional and alternative medicine practice in the country.

Ms Tina Mensah, the Deputy Minister of Health has been assigned by the Ministry to directly supervise the Traditional and Alternative Medicine aspect of the healthcare system.

GNA