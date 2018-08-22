Gomoa-Ngyiresi (C/R), Aug. 22, GNA - The chiefs and people of Gomoa-Ngyiresi in the Central Region at the weekend installed the first ever Nkosohen (development chief) for the town under the stool name Nana Onyin Ketu I. Nana Ketu is known in private life as Mr Kwabena Egyire, an employee of Tarkwa Goldfields Company Ltd. The Odikro of Gomoa-Ngyiresi, Nana Kwesi Essuon, pledged the support and c

Gomoa-Ngyiresi (C/R), Aug. 22, GNA - The chiefs and people of Gomoa-Ngyiresi in the Central Region at the weekend installed the first ever Nkosohen (development chief) for the town under the stool name Nana Onyin Ketu I.



Nana Ketu is known in private life as Mr Kwabena Egyire, an employee of Tarkwa Goldfields Company Ltd.

The Odikro of Gomoa-Ngyiresi, Nana Kwesi Essuon, pledged the support and co-operation of the people, including all sub-chiefs and opinion leaders in the town, to enable the Nkosohen to undertake self-help projects to better the lot of the people.

Nana Ketu, in his acceptance speech, appealed to the Government to raise the Gomoa-Ngyiresi Health Centre to a polyclinic status, which should be managed by a resident medical officer.

He said the Health Centre catered for more than 3000 people living in 10 towns and villages including Gomoa Ngyiresi in the Gomoa West Administrative Area.

“Upgrading the Health Centre to a polyclinic and providing a permanent medical officer to superintend the operations was vital to cater for the health needs of the inhabitants.”

Nana Ketu stressed the need for the Government to consider reintroducing the State Farms Concept in the regions to provide employment for the thousands of unemployed youth.

He called for unity, co-operation, commitment, and togetherness among the chiefs and people to accelerate development.

Speakers at the durbar were Mr Bismark B. Nkoam, Gomoa West District Chief Executive, Mr K. Abban, Member of Parliament for Gomoa West, and Nana Kesse Panyin II, Odikro of Ahwetieso-Tarkwa, who chaired the function.

