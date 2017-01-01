The love and faithfulness of God are what ensured the 2016 election victory that has kept Ghana intact,” says Reverend Isaac Obed Asamoah, the Head Pastor of the Gospel Faith Ministries, A-Lang, Accra

By Lydia Asamoah, GNA

Accra, Jan. 1, GNA - The love and faithfulness of God are what ensured the 2016 election victory that has kept Ghana intact,” says Reverend Isaac Obed Asamoah, the Head Pastor of the Gospel Faith Ministries, A-Lang, Accra.

He said the prayers of Ghanaians also contributed immensely to the success of the December polls as many of the people kept to prayer and fasting for God to once again give Ghana a peaceful election.

“Many of us embarked on prayer and fasting seeking for God’s divine intervention to give Ghana a free, fair and peaceful election.

“Indeed, God intervened by granting the peace, unity and stability we prayed for. The Lord has been gracious to the nation,” Rev Asamoah said at the 31st Watch Night Service of the church to usher in 2017.

Rev Asamoah, therefore, advised Ghanaians to continue to pray for the nation and for the in-coming government so that the power of God would continue to lead and direct its affairs.

He urged Christians to continue to wait on the goodness, kindness, mercy and grace of God while they prepare for the second coming of Christ Jesus.

Preaching on the theme: “Entering the Promised Land,” Rev. Asamoah assured Ghanaians that God would surely cause them to reach their promised land; a land flowing with milk and honey.

However, they would have to pass through the desert like the Israelites did in the days of Moses and work hard to ensure God’s blessing on the nation.

“You cannot get to the promised land without the desert experience. It is the trial moments, God’s people left Egypt with great joy and hope but soon after they had entered the desert, they were tempted to think that Egypt was better. We shouldn’t make that mistake,” he said.

Rev Asamoah led members of the church, who were all dressed in white, to pray for the President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, President John Dramani Mahama, the Judiciary and the Media among others for their contribution towards the sustenance of peace.

GNA