Wa, Jan. 25, GNA - The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has put in place a contingency plan to enable it adequately deal with the incidence of fire associated with fuel and gas filling stations in the Upper West Region.

There has been a couple of fuel and gas related fire disasters across the country in recent times with those occurring in Accra, being devastating, a situation which informed the decision by the Service to put in place proactive measures to enable it effectively deal with any of such occurrence in the Region.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO), Mr. James Emmanuel Quao, the Upper West Regional Commander of the GNFS, disclosed this to the media during two separate simulation exercises at the Total Filling and the Goil Gas Filling Stations in Wa.

He said the simulation exercises were purposely meant to sharpen the skills and preparedness of the Service to meet any unexpected fire incidence in a manner that would save lives and property.

The ACFO said the contingency plan included training for staff of the Service, fuel and gas filling station managers and pump attendants as well as sensitisation programmes for the public for them to understand and know what to do during fire disasters.

Mr. Quao appealed to fuel station managers to also put in place measures that would prevent fire outbreaks, urging that each fuel or gas filling station should have in place, fire extinguishers, sensors and smoke detectors among others that would enable them deal with fire signals to avoid disasters.

Before the simulation exercises, there was a training programme for fuel and gas filling station managers and pump attendants at the Regional office of the GNFS in Wa.

Divisional Officer Grade One, Mr. John Amarlai Amartey, Deputy Upper West Regional Commander of the GNFS, commended the participants and said their participation in the training was a demonstration of their commitment and readiness to ensure the safety of their filling stations, workplaces, investments, customers and the environment as a whole.

He said Legislative Instrument (LI) 1724 - The Fire Precautions (Premises) Regulations, 2003 mandated the Service to ensure that property owners or occupants managed the various risks on their premises through regular training and fire prevention practices.

"It is the responsibility of the Fire Service to ensure that property owners or occupants of premises are aware of the type, kind, nature and level of fire risk; educated on fire prevention; and trained on the action to take in the event of fire outbreak before the arrival of the GNFS," he said.

Mr. Amartey noted that knowing the vital role and peculiar risks associated with their operations, there was the need to embrace fire prevention to minimise the incidence of undesired but avoidable and preventable fire outbreaks that were being recorded in the country.

He said the training was therefore going to refresh the minds of participants on how to identify fire hazards, preventing those hazards from becoming actual fires, and knowing what strategies to take in the event of any fire outbreak.

Mr. Amartey said the best defence against any undesired fire was to prevent it, saying it was far cheaper and safer to prevent fire than to fight it.

