Wa, Jan. 26, GNA – The Upper West Regional Command of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has initiated a project to construct a canteen and a gym facility at the premises of the regional head office in Wa.

The project, which is already at the foundation level, is being funded through individual voluntary contributions from staff, some private business people and organisations in Wa.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO), Mr. James Emmanuel Quao, the Upper West Regional Commander of the GNFS presented 100 bags of cement donated by the Chief Fire Officer, Dr. Albert Brown Gaisie to the region in support of the project.

The project is expected to forestall operational challenges at the regional head office.

Mr. Quao who also made a personal contribution of GHȼ2, 000.00 in support of the project, explained that some of the Staff often moved long distances to town in search of food during launch, a situation he said affected efficient operations at the head office.

The ACFO said the Staff also had no descent place to exercise their bodies in order to keep fit to do their job, hence, the initiation of the project to provide a canteen and a gym facility to address those challenges and improve on service delivery.

He thanked his staff and all other individuals and organisations for their support, saying, the project when completed would bring a lot of relief to staff as its benefits were enormous.

Divisional Fire Officer Grade One, Mr. John Amarlai Amartey, Deputy Upper West Regional Commander of the GNFS who received the cement on behalf of the region, thanked the Chief Fire Officer for his show of leadership and commitment to see the project come to fruition.

