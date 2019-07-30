news, story, article

By Robert Tachie Menson, GNA

Sunyani, July 30, GNA - Mr Robert Tachie Menson, a Chief Reporter with the Ghana News Agency, over the weekend received the Best Agriculture Reporting award at the maiden Ghana Journalist Association Awards ceremony held for the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo regions.

Mr Tachie Menson, who is based in Dormaa Ahenkro in the Dormaa Central Municipality of the Bono Region, was presented with a plaque and a certificate for his meritorious services and contribution towards the development of the Region, particularly in the agriculture sector.

The Brong Ahafo Journalist of the Year (2018) award went to Mr Emmanuel Adu Gyamerah, of Daily Graphic, who would enjoy a fully funded trip to Dubai as part of his award package.

Mr Anas Sabit of Gaskiya Fm, Techiman, was adjudged ‘The Most Promising Journalist’ and he received a plaque and certificate as his prize.

The maiden Brong Ahafo Ghana Journalist Association awards ceremony attracted some key government officials, distinguished and high profile individuals in the region including Mr Kwaku Ansomah Cheremeh, Minister for Lands and Natural Resources; Madam Evelyn Ama Kumi Richardson, the Bono Regional Minister; Mr Ignatius Baffour Awuah, Minister, Employment and Labour Relations.

The rest are Oboaman Bofotia Boamponsem, Krontihene of Sunyani Traditional Area; Barimah Ansu Adjei, the Krontihene of Dormaa Traditional Area who represented the Dormaahene; and Mr Martin Obeng, the Dean of MDCEs.

The event was held under the theme: "Promoting Responsible Mining; "The Role of the Media".

Mr Kwaku Asomah Cheremeh, Minister, Lands and Natural Resources, said although minerals and raw materials are essential for industrialisation and development of the country, it is important to optimise their use as such resources would deplete with time.

He said there is the need to undertake mining in a responsible and sustainable manner given its social and environmental impact, stressing anybody who wishes to go into mining "must obtain requisite licenses from the Minister of Land and Natural Resources, Water Resources Commission and Minerals Commission".

The Minister said there are plans to amend the Minerals Commission Act (206) to enhance the penalties for illegal mining activities adding that the fight against illegal mining is a shared responsibility which calls for a concerted effort from stakeholders including chiefs, civil society organisations, Police and the media.

Madam Evelyn Ama Kumi Richardson, the Bono Regional Minister, commended the leadership of BA-GJA for organising the awards ceremony to recognise the hard work of journalists and media practitioners in the region.

She pledged to do her part to create the enabling environment for the work and safety of journalists in the region.

Madam Richardson urged media practitioners to be brave and courageous in the performance of their duties and exercise circumspection in their reportage by checking and cross checking facts before publishing to safeguard and defend democratic gains.

Dr Roland Affail Monney, GJA National President, advised media practitioners to eliminate or minimise excesses on their part in the discharge of their task through responsible journalism.

He urged them to sustain and assist in the promotion of GJA sanitation project and safe driving campaigns as well as the war on illegal mining.

Mr Leonard Amengor, Chairman of the Awards Committee, thanked the committee members for sacrificing their time and expertise in choosing to reward and honour deserving journalists in spite of their busy schedule.

He appealed to the GJA to organize regular training for journalists to sharpen and improve professional competency.

Barimah Ansu Adjei, the Krontihene of Dormaa Traditional Area, who presided, and represented the Dormaahene, warned that to give an expression to Osagyefo Oseadeyo Agyemang Badu II commitment to the fight against illegal mining, he has said he would not hesitate to summon any of his sub chiefs who may be found conniving with ‘galamsey’ operators.

Awards and citations were also presented to other deserving journalists as well as media institutions, the award committee members included some veteran journalists, corporate organisations and personalities whose work and efforts have enhanced the activities and operations of the media in the region.

They include Genevive Abrefa Yeboah, Best Social Programme, Moonlite FM; Bismark Opoku, Social Protection and Awareness, Moonlite FM; Socio-Cultural, William Arthur, UTV; Emmanuel Adu Gyamerah, Best Disability Reporting, Daily Graphic; Daniel Dzirasah, Best in Mining.

Others are Bismark Frimpong, Business and Economics; France Owusu Ansah, Local Governance; Emmanuel Adu Gyamerah, Best Feature Reporting Daily Graphic; Michael Mfum, Best Health Reporting; and Steven Kwadwo Ndo, Best Socio-Cultural Reporting.

The rest are Metro fm, Best Morning Show Twi, Space Fm, Best Entertainment Show, Sky FM, Best Morning Show, English, Space Fm, Best Sports Entertainment and the Best Radio Station of the year, Space fm.

Mr Ignatius Baffour Awuah, Minister, Employment and Labour Relations; Madam Evelyn Ama Kumi Richardson, Bono Regional Minister; Madam Leticia Ayeh, Fiifi Ofosu-Otchere, Mr Clement Bonsu and Mr Martin Obeng and corporate bodies such as Newmont Gold Corp, Bui Power Authority, Bono Regional Coordinating Council and Eusbett Hotel were all presented with citations.

