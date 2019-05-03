news, story, article

Accra, May 3, GNA - The Global Evangelical Church, Ho SSNIT Flats branch will next week Sunday May 12, 2019 climax its 20th anniversary celebration with a target to raise funds for the construction of a new Chapel.

According to Reverend Dr S.T.K Dzokoto, Resident Pastor, the Right Reverend Dr Setorwu K. Ofori, Moderator of the Church, would cut the sod for the new chapel project and there were plans to raise at least GH¢300,000.00 in funds for the project.

The SSNIT Flats branch was conceived in 1997 by three members who said they were directed by the Holy Spirit to get a place of worship within the residential area, which would also serve nearby communities.

After failing at several attempts to get a classroom accommodation for church services, the trio were offered the home of one Mr. and Mrs. Ben Agbenaza.

The first church service was held on Sunday January 11, 1998 under the shade of mango and guava trees at the Agbenaza’s residence, and was attended by 23 people.

The new congregation won the blessings of Very. Rev. Cdr. Rtd. F.H Gbewonyo, the then Moderator of the E.P Church of Ghana, whiles several elders of the mother church, and other sympathetic Christian brethren visited to minister, and encourage members.

The Church acquired an acre of land near the SSNIT Flats from the Wusu clan of Ho Dome, and through intensive communal labour by members of the church, built a three-unit classroom block to be used temporarily as a church auditorium.

On 6th November, 2005 the church moved from Mr. and Mrs. Agbenaza’s residence to its permanent site and Rev. Wilson Emmanuel Ashigbie (who was the third pastor after Reverends F. M. Agbo and E. K. Bredzei) became the first Parish Pastor when the church was declared a Parish by Rev. E. T. Barrigah, the then Ho Presbytery Chairman.

During the December 31, 2005 watch night service, Rev. W. E Ashigbie conferred on the church the name “Bethel Chapel” aka “Rescue Centre”.

Bethel Chapel, on the occasion of its 10th anniversary cut sod for the construction of a four-bedroom Pastor’s residence, which was completed and dedicated in January 2014 by Rev. P. Y Tefe, the then Synod Clerk.

With the growing church membership, came the need to expand the present place of worship, and a sod was cut for the expansion as well as for the construction of the Pastor's Office.

The Church had over the years established a men, women, youth, children ministries, and Church Choir, the Rescue Voices of Bethel; a contemporary singing group of the church, which leads the congregation during praises and worship sessions, and the Charis Kings Theatre.

Some of the activities line up for the anniversary include games, procession and keep-fit, health screening and clean-up.

GNA