By Robert Tachie Menson, GNA

Sunyani, July 30, GNA - The Brong Ahafo Chapter of the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) is collaborating with the Dormaa Traditional Council to institute an award dubbed the Osagyefo Oseadeyo Agyemang Badu II Special Awards for Illegal Mining.

The award would seek to recognise and acknowledge the contribution of journalists and radio stations in the three regions namely Bono, Bono East and Ahafo in the fight against the menace of illegal mining.

Mr Larry Paa Kwasi Moses, the Chairman of the Brong Ahafo Chapter of Ghana Journalist Association (GJA), said this at the maiden Brong Ahafo GJA Awards ceremony held at the Eusbett Hotel International Conference Centre in Sunyani.

The event was held under the theme: "Promoting Responsible Mining; "The Role of the Media".

Mr Moses commended government for setting up Operation Vanguard to help deal with illegal mining activities in the country and called for measures to intensify patrols and surveillance on illegal mining activities.

Mr Moses expressed concern at the attitude of some radio managers in the three regions that has resulted in falling journalistic standards as they failed to engage the services of trained, qualified and skilled staff.

He said as an umbrella of all journalists and media practitioners, which seek to ensure the welfare of media practitioners, the GJA is committed to promoting high journalistic standards.

“Since our election two years ago into office, the Regional Chapter has been promoting high standards of journalistic practice with the increase and proliferation of radio stations in the area”, Mr Moses said.

He said the stations have expanded from 30 in last two years to 70 stations.

“The Association is poised to embark on a vigorous membership drive to register and increase its membership,” Mr Moses said.

He said the BA Chapter of the GJA chalked a number of successes including sponsoring Master Cletus Azumah on a scholarship to study Medicine in Russia through the able assistance of Mr Affail Monney, the GJA National President.

Mr Moses said the Association is finalising modalities to acquire a land for the construction of a Press Centre in Sunyani by the end of the year.

He thanked the Regional Coordinating Council, Bui Power Authority, the Dormaa Traditional Council and the Sunyani Traditional Council for their support in organising the programme.

The Journalist of the Year Award went to Mr Emmanuel Adu Gyamerah, Daily Graphic; whilst the award for the Most Promising Journalist went to Anas Sabit, Gaskiya Fm, Techiman.

As part of the package, Mr Adu Gyamerah was presented with a plaque and a certificate and would enjoy a fully funded trip to Dubai in the UAE.

Prizes were also given to deserving journalists who have contributed significantly to promoting the development of the three regions Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions.

Mr Ignatius Baffour Awuah, Minister, Employment and Labour Relations, and Mr Kwaku Asomah Cheremeh, Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, promised an amount of GH₵ 10,000 and GH₵ 5,000 respectively towards the construction of the Press Centre.

