Ningo (GAR), April 20, GNA – Mr Joseph Kenyenson, a philanthropist from Virginia in the USA has called on organisations and the well-to-do to support vulnerable ones in society to come out of poverty.



He believed that the little help from the rich could make much difference in the lives of the poor.

Mr Kenyenson made the call after organising a party for over 300 children at Mataheko in the Ningo/Prampram District of the Greater Accra Region as part of the Family Strengthening Programme of the SOS Village Ghana.

He also donated assorted clothing to the children and promised organising the programme quarterly.

GNA