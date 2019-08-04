news, story, article

By Opesika Puplampu, GNA

Big Ada (GAR), Aug. 4, GNA - Naana Kabukuor Dagojo Dumale, Queen Mother of Ada, says the education and protection of the girl-child is a collective effort that should be championed by men.

She says the idea of men seeing the girl-child as a mere sex object is hampering the empowerment of girls to be confident and well educated.

The Queen Mother said this when she had an encounter with the media at the asafotu festival at Big Ada.

She applauded parents for the high enrollment of children in local schools but entreated fathers to play the lead role in the education of their children.

She said, some parents complained bitterlly about the financing of their children's education but were able to buy every funeral cloth that came their way gleefully.

According to her, the men were largely responsible for school drop outs and teenage pregnancies and asked them not to forsake their families.

She also advised elderly men who lured vulnerable under aged girls into sexual relationships to stop before they were exposed and punished.

The Queen Mother, who initiated 'moo kane ni', a reading competition for children, was hopeful of a great future of Ada if parents played their various roles well to support the government in the education of their children.

She appealed to government to roof and repair dilapidated basic school buildings in the area.

