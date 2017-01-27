By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA Accra, Jan. 27, GNA – A 13-series television cook show to increase awareness on the health benefits of consuming healthy and quality vegetables amongst Ghanaians has been launched in Accra. The show dubbed: “The GhanaVeg Food Diaries”, has been designed by GhanaVeg, a programme supported by the Netherlands Embassy. It seeks to provide an avenue for interesting and

By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA



Accra, Jan. 27, GNA – A 13-series television cook show to increase awareness on the health benefits of consuming healthy and quality vegetables amongst Ghanaians has been launched in Accra.

The show dubbed: “The GhanaVeg Food Diaries”, has been designed by GhanaVeg, a programme supported by the Netherlands Embassy.

It seeks to provide an avenue for interesting and productive discourse into varieties of production related issues with experts within the domestic and export market, greenhouse production, organic production as well as delving into the nutritional values of vegetable

The first episode of the show is expected to be aired on TV3 on Sunday, February 12, at 1800 hours with subsequent episodes airing every Sunday same time.

Mr Ron Strikker, the Netherlands Ambassador to Ghana, speaking at the launch said vegetable consumption was the food for the future.

He said the show would promote the cultivation of vegetables, since it was a profitable venture for unemployed youth of the country.

The show will also focus on boosting Ghanaians’ confidence in homegrown vegetables.

“I expect that the close collaboration between GhanaVeg, prominent Ghanaian businessmen and policymakers will not only give a boost to local production but help the citizenry in leading a healthy lifestyle,” he said.

The Ambassador encouraged Ghanaians to “add vegetables to every meal you consume to live longer and healthier”.

He commended the production team from GhanaVeg for the initiative to create the needed awareness on the vegetable sector.

Mrs Sheila Assibey, the Deputy Programme Manager, GhanaVeg said the series would provide background information on the vegetable sector in Ghana with topics such as greenhouses, nutrition and sports.

She explained that the show would also throw more light on the first National Certification scheme: ‘The Ghana Green Label’ with a blend of Ghanaian, English and French recipes.

The Food Diaries programme she said would brings on board experts, business persons, and government advisors across the vegetable value chain.

Mrs Assibey said the anchor of the show would be the world-renowned Chef Selassie Atadika of ‘Midunu’, who also has a wealth of knowledge on local vegetables.

The Chef said it was great putting the recipes together with the support of the GhanaVeg team and other stakeholders.

Stakeholders at the launch; Eden Tree, Food and Drugs Administration, Horticulture Unit, Ministry of Food and Agriculture and the Farmers Market expressed the hope that Ghanaians would embrace the initiative to positively impact their eating habits.

GNA